RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RNWK opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.37. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 128,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $80,952.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,388,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,039.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell acquired 113,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $69,436.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,502,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,697.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 128,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $80,952.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,388,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,039.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 266,067 shares of company stock valued at $164,633. 41.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in RealNetworks by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in RealNetworks by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in RealNetworks by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 568,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

