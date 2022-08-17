Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.83.

RPTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.04. The company has a market cap of $494.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.23.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Davis Jerel sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $9,187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,796.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $9,187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,796.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,186,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $13,853,005.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,011,604 shares in the company, valued at $46,855,534.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,342,075 shares of company stock valued at $15,842,565. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bpifrance SA purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

