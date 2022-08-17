Research Analysts Set Expectations for Regency Centers Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Regency Centers in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.88. The consensus estimate for Regency Centers’ current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Regency Centers stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $78.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 96.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,182 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 222,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after buying an additional 138,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.