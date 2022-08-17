Reviewing Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX) and Its Rivals

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) is one of 216 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bluejay Diagnostics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -$3.49 million -2.74 Bluejay Diagnostics Competitors $1.14 billion $85.72 million -456.15

Bluejay Diagnostics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bluejay Diagnostics. Bluejay Diagnostics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -48.51% -42.06% Bluejay Diagnostics Competitors -716.83% -60.47% -21.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bluejay Diagnostics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bluejay Diagnostics Competitors 646 3080 7275 163 2.62

Bluejay Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 813.24%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 28.05%. Given Bluejay Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bluejay Diagnostics is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bluejay Diagnostics beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a POC device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops biomarkers for detection of other diseases such as hsTNT/I for myocardial injury and NT-proBNP for cardiac heart failure. It has a license and supply agreement with Toray Industries, Inc. for making and distributing the protein detection chips. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

