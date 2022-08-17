Reviewing Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) & Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Applied Blockchain and Trade Desk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00 Trade Desk 0 5 14 0 2.74

Applied Blockchain currently has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 274.62%. Trade Desk has a consensus target price of $83.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.57%. Given Applied Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Blockchain is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Blockchain N/A N/A -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Trade Desk $1.20 billion 29.88 $137.76 million $0.07 1,053.58

This table compares Applied Blockchain and Trade Desk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Blockchain.

Risk and Volatility

Applied Blockchain has a beta of 5.29, suggesting that its share price is 429% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trade Desk has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Blockchain and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Trade Desk 2.43% 2.16% 0.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Applied Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Applied Blockchain shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Trade Desk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Applied Blockchain on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain, Inc. engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc. in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

