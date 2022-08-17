REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX American Resources

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $194.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 40.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 465.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REX American Resources

(Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.