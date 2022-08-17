RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RFIL opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 million, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RF Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 9,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $61,094.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 521,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,196.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in RF Industries by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.