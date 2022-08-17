Riley Millar Frame Sells 6,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.71, for a total transaction of C$76,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$521,753.43.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$12.93 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.88 and a 12-month high of C$17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEY. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.69.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

