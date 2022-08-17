Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

