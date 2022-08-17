Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.11

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.11 and traded as high as $7.21. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 32,392 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Riverview Bancorp Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.76.
Riverview Bancorp Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
