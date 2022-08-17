Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.11

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.11 and traded as high as $7.21. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 32,392 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Riverview Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

