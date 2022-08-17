Robert A. Bruggeworth Sells 885 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA stock opened at $132.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 130.01 and a beta of 0.91. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $112.89 and a 12 month high of $167.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $372.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSA Safety

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 180.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 24,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

