Robert Alan Hickey Sells 2,500 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.66 and a beta of 1.22.
Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.
