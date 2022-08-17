Robert Alan Hickey Sells 2,500 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 244.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 712,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 506,215 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 163,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

