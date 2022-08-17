Robert Joseph Chausse Buys 100,000 Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Stock

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 703,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$710,841.03.

New Gold Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE NGD opened at C$1.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$695.95 million and a P/E ratio of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.79. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$2.57.

Get New Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CSFB reduced their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.92.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.