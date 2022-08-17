Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Rogers Price Performance

ROG stock opened at $269.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 1.34. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $178.43 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Rogers

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

