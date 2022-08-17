Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock to $17.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Root traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Root from $36.00 to $22.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Root to $32.40 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Root to $37.26 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Root from $54.00 to $25.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

