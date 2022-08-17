Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 391.86 ($4.73).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.17) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 259.40 ($3.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,882.22. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 230.40 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 375.60 ($4.54). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 251.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 285.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Rotork’s payout ratio is presently 71.11%.

In related news, insider Peter Dilnot purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($32,261.96).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

