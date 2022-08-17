Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $2,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 69,686 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $4,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,343,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $4,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,343,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 45,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $1,967,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 376,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,473,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 572,267 shares of company stock valued at $23,823,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.0 %

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

