Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF) Shares Down 4.1%

Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 1.87 and last traded at 1.87. 1,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.95.
About Rural Funds Group
Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.
