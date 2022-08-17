Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 9,770 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,029 shares of company stock valued at $531,326. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMAR. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Smartsheet stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

