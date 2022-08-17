Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ODP were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of ODP by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ODP. StockNews.com lowered ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

ODP Trading Up 1.2 %

ODP opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.89. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. ODP had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

