Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 8,941.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 860,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after acquiring an additional 361,320 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 196,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE DOC opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOC. Capital One Financial began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Colliers Securities downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

