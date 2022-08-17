Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $138.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.00. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $112.64 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

