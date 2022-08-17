Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRI. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth about $4,909,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 394,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

