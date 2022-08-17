Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,466,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317,700 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,534,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,420 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 14,527,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,502,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,958,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 981,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

