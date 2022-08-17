Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.68 Million in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 376,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Noble Financial cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

