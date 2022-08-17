Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,968 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 67,742 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 183,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

NYSE ANF opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.44. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $48.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

