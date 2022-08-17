Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,012,753.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,791 shares of company stock worth $10,121,309 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Stock Performance

Chewy stock opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.43 and a beta of 0.39. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chewy to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

