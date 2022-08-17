Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 377,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Amyris by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,656,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 33.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 170,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 42,889 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amyris by 92.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,815,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after buying an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amyris

In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $113,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,225 shares of company stock valued at $403,182 over the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amyris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $16.31.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

