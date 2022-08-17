Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 275.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,868 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $349,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $13,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $546.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

