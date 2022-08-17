Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

RICK stock opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $94.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $684.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90.

RCI Hospitality announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading

