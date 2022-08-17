Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,272 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

CTRN opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.97. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $97.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citi Trends presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

