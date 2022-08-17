Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 121,662 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 121,662 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,618,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 8.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,220,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 261,339 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Infinera by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,144,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 286,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $15,747,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 157,468 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 608,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,992.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 608,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,992.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,341.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INFN opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $357.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFN. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

