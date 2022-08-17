Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,060 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 225,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,055 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at $95,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at $109,472,144.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.