Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 44,122 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,122 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Spire by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Spire by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 612,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,919,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SR. StockNews.com lowered Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

Spire Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SR opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average is $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.29. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Stories

