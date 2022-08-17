Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,294 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 24.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

OSK stock opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average of $95.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $77.89 and a 12 month high of $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

