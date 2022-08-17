Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 59,917 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,917 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 672.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,286,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,497 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 10,405.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,234,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,122 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,050,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 589,880 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 484,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BBIO opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About BridgeBio Pharma

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.