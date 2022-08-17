Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSGS. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $162.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.65. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 0.88. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $145.41 and a fifty-two week high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

