Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materion by 828.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 62,447 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materion by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Materion by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 759,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Price Performance

Shares of MTRN opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.59. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $97.89.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $445.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.48 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. CL King began coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

About Materion

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.