Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.95.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

SBRA stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 631.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 85,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

