Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

NYSE SFE opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

Insider Transactions at Safeguard Scientifics

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 29,001 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,384.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 618,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,167.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 15,732 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,275.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 450,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,025.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 29,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $122,384.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 618,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,167.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 84,588 shares of company stock worth $324,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth $1,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

