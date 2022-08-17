Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance
NYSE SFE opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.98.
Insider Transactions at Safeguard Scientifics
In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 29,001 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,384.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 618,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,167.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 15,732 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,275.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 450,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,025.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 29,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $122,384.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 618,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,167.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 84,588 shares of company stock worth $324,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
