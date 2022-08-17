Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

