Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Shares Gap Up to $4.89

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $5.11. Satellogic shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 145 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Satellogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Satellogic Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Satellogic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth about $6,420,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth about $109,387,000.

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

