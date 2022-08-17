Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Shares Gap Up to $4.89

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $5.11. Satellogic shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 145 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Satellogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
Satellogic Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28.
About Satellogic
Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.
