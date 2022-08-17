SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $118.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

