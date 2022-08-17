SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $118.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SB Financial Group (SBFG)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.