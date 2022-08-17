Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Shares Up 1%

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust plc (LON:SBSI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105.50 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.27). 10,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 60,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.26).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £90.01 million and a P/E ratio of 13.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.03.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Company Profile

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

