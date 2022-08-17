Scotiabank Lowers Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target to C$42.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GCAAF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS GCAAF opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

