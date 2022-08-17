Scotiabank Lowers Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$37.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLC. CIBC dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.71.

TSE PLC opened at C$29.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.16. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$28.60 and a 1-year high of C$42.13.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.25 per share, with a total value of C$100,912.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,475 shares in the company, valued at C$335,643.75.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

