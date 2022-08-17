Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SECYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

