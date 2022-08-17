Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SES shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective (up from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE SES opened at C$6.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.13. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.73 and a twelve month high of C$7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$355.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently -4.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 78,076 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$545,751.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$569,880.72.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

