Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,294 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,559 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $196,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 93,905 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.3% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 36,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 108,689 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $292.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.23 and a 200-day moving average of $279.56. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

