Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $167.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.69.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter.
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
