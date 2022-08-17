Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Price Performance

Security National Financial stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $167.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

About Security National Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 123,015 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,862,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,760,000 after buying an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Security National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.